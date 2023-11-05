Sam Cane of New Zealand reacts from the bench after having his yellow card upgraded to a red. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has been cited following his red card in the Rugby World Cup final and will appear before the Judicial Committee, World Rugby have announced.

In a statement on their website, World Rugby said:

“New Zealand’s Sam Cane will appear before an independent Judicial Committee on Monday 6 November via zoom following receiving a red card during the Rugby World Cup 2023 final for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) following review.

The independent Judicial Committee that will hear the matter will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Becky Essex (England) and former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland).”

The Law in question, 9.13, states that: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Should Cane be found guilty the low end of punishment is a two-week or two-match suspension, with the maximum penalty being 52 weeks or matches.

Any possible ban will be for Cane’s new team Tokyo Sungoliath after announcing a short-term contract playing rugby in Japan.

The Chiefs co-captain exercised an option in his contract with NZ Rugby allowing him to take time away from New Zealand sabbatical and play in Japan.

He will join Kolbe playing at Tokyo Sungoliath and will return to New Zealand in June to be available for selection to the All Blacks for the 2024 Steinlager Series and Rugby Championship campaign under new coach Scott Robertson.