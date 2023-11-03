All Blacks captain Sam Cane will miss Super Rugby Pacific to take up a short-term contract playing rugby in Japan, with World Cup-winner Cheslin Kolbe as a teammate.

The Chiefs co-captain will exercise an option in his contract with NZ Rugby allowing him to take time away from New Zealand and play in Japan.

He will join Kolbe playing at Tokyo Sungoliath and will return to New Zealand in June to be available for selection to the All Blacks for the 2024 Steinlager Series and Rugby Championship campaign under new coach Scott Robertson.

“When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up it felt like the right time following the Rugby World Cup to try something new and also a great chance to continue to grow and learn in my rugby and life journey,” Cane said.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for their support to take this opportunity.”It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024, and I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks.”

Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis told the Herald the team would be “obviously gutted to lose him for the season”.

“He adds so much to the environment on and off the field – but he goes with our blessing, and hoping he comes back in 25 in the same form as this year.”

The stint in Japan would finish in time for Cane to join the All Blacks season,

Cane is signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2025 and has an option to take a non-playing or playing break.

Super Rugby squads are due to be named next Thursday.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said Cane had their full support.

”Sam’s decision to take a sabbatical in 2024 has our full support and we wish him and his family all the best for their time in Japan. There are very few players who have given as much as he has to the jerseys he’s worn in his career to date and it’s a mark of his commitment to the All Blacks that he will return and make himself available for the Test season.”

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea also has a sabbatical for next year, and will play at Kobe in the upcoming season, while Codie Taylor and Jordie Barrett could yet take up options to play spells offshore.

Savea will be one of several big names leaving New Zealand this year. Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders), Shannon Frizell (Highlanders) and Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs) have all had moves offshore confirmed, while there have been reports that Chiefs duo Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick will also head abroad.

When Savea announced his move he said he was happy to sign the dotted line of a lucrative deal and set up his family.

The 70-test All Blacks flanker was honest about his decision.

“Plain and simple – [it’s] to set up my family. The money’s good, I’m not going to lie,” Savea said.

“It’s an opportunity to set up my family and also to try something new. It’s a bit of a challenge and hopefully it puts me on my toes.

“Not that I’m not on my toes here but there’s just something about going into a new environment and feeling young and being a rookie again.

“Hopefully that sparks something in me to keep going for a few more years.”

Going offshore is becoming common not only for players later in their career, with players in their prime also now beginning to look for opportunities in the offshore market on a short-term basis and return home after a season away.