Grant Dalton remembers Peter Lester as a very good friend, easy to talk to and a man with a passion for his sport and craft.
Lester, a legend of New Zealand sailing who became a beloved voice for the sport in the commentary booth, died on Friday night after sufferinga heart attack last week at 70.
The news of his passing has shocked the sailing community, with Lester a well-loved figure in sailing circles around the world.
Dalton was among those to share tributes for Lester, with the Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive saying the sport would not be the same without him.
“Pete was a very good friend. He had a strong understanding of the Cup, the dynamics round the people and the boats. He loved the technology and I spoke to him a lot about different boats, what we thought and why we had made certain decisions,” Dalton said.
“He was just easy to talk to and I always felt that in some ways you were justifying what you had done to him, getting his blessing really, such was my respect for him, his knowledge and what he had achieved.
“Myself, TNZ [Team New Zealand] and the whole sailing community is shocked and saddened. Our love goes out to Susie, his children and his grandchildren. Our sport and the Cup will not be the same without his constant presence.”
Those sentiments were echoed in a statement by Yachting New Zealand, who said Lester inspired generations.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Lester – world-class sailor, Olympic coach and one of the most loved and respected voices in sailing.
“Peter’s knowledge, generosity and infectious enthusiasm inspired generations – from his triumphs in the America’s Cup, Admiral’s Cup and beyond, to his brilliant and insightful commentary.
“He was a true original and a great friend to our sport. Our thoughts are with his wife Susie, his children and grandchildren, as well as all who knew him.”
Speaking to Newstalk ZB, iconic sports broadcaster Peter Montgomery, who commentated on various classes throughout Lester’s career before they worked together in America’s Cup commentary teams, said Lester was a friendly man who always had a smile on his face and a glass-half-full attitude to most things in life.
“He was a very strong family man with his wife Susie. They had a fantastic family,” Montgomery said.
“He was just very good company and very knowledgeable about sailing, having been involved for so long. He was able to talk what is quite a complicated subject to connect with people.
Montgomery said he had been staggered by the number of people who had reached out to him following the news of Lester’s death.
“It’s 20 years too early.”
