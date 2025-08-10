Peter Lester was a renowned sailor and insightful commentator. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand

Grant Dalton remembers Peter Lester as a very good friend, easy to talk to and a man with a passion for his sport and craft.

Lester, a legend of New Zealand sailing who became a beloved voice for the sport in the commentary booth, died on Friday night after suffering a heart attack last week at 70.

The news of his passing has shocked the sailing community, with Lester a well-loved figure in sailing circles around the world.

Dalton was among those to share tributes for Lester, with the Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive saying the sport would not be the same without him.

“Pete was a very good friend. He had a strong understanding of the Cup, the dynamics round the people and the boats. He loved the technology and I spoke to him a lot about different boats, what we thought and why we had made certain decisions,” Dalton said.