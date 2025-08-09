Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Peter Lester, sailing legend and iconic America’s Cup commentator, dies aged 70

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

America's Cup commentator Peter Lester. Photo/Photosport

America's Cup commentator Peter Lester. Photo/Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand has lost one of its greatest sailing identities.

Two-time sailor of the year, former America’s Cup tactician and accomplished television analyst Peter Lester passed away on Friday night, after suffering a heart attack a week earlier.

His death has left the local sailing community – and indeed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save