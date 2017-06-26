Victorious skipper speaks to media after winning the America's Cup for New Zealand

Peter Burling says Team New Zealand always believed they could win the America's Cup.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast before this morning's press conference, he said that had "always been the goal of this team".

"We've all been here three years and that's always been the goal."

He paid tribute to the support the team had received.

"There's been an incredible amount of support at home and up here. So many people we'd like to thank. We've been blown away.

"We definitely feel it."

The helmsman said the team are on top of the world.

Burling told Hosking the team were more race-ready than their rivals, "and we had an incredible group of people".

"But at the same time we were set up for one hell of a battle if we had to, and we're pretty blown away by being able to get it done today, but it's a bit of a weird time at the same time when you're preparing for a few days' racing."