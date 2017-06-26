The Afterguard is NZHerald's news wrap of all the action in the America's Cup.

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has been humble in defeat following a crushing 7-1 loss to team New Zealand in the America's Cup today.

The Australian was very emotional after losing his his defense of the Auld Mug when Peter Burling led Team New Zealand to a victory in race nine this morning.

"We're disappointed right now, but full credit to Team New Zealand," he offered. "Man, what a series ... they really made fewer mistakes and they fully deserve it."

Spithill admitted his rivals had taken a different path to all the other challenging and defending teams, and that unknown element may have been a factor in the campaign.

"It's always hard to know, there's always that anticipation. They were down there [in New Zealand] training on their own and you've really got to give credit to them for the incredible job they've done."

He was almost in tears, as he contemplated his immediate future without the trophy.

"I'm not sure, I've just spent so much time and energy on really just one day at a time," he said. "I've really just got to thank the entire team and then just take it from there.

"The boys have got to hold their heads up high, they fought hard the whole way and I'm very proud of them."