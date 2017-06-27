The Afterguard is NZHerald's news wrap of all the action in the America's Cup.

Day after day in Bermuda, Peter Burling has fronted press conferences and spoken of the "incredibly steep learning curve" Team New Zealand were on in this America's Cup.

He used the line so often it became a source of amusement to the media, not to mention a punishing drinking game if you were playing at home.

And while Emirates Team New Zealand rocketed up the learning curve all the way to Cup glory, the country learnt along with them.

We learned about daggerboards, foil tips, rudder elevators and wing shapes.

We learned that bikes on boats is not so silly after all.

We learned radical thinking and clever innovation will be always beat deep pockets, and that to win big, you have to have the courage to think big and to take risks.

We learned that when the windward rudder elevator pops out of the water, to hold your breath and hope for the best.

We learned that when the worst happens, Sean Regan's shore team will be there to pick up the pieces and that these ordinary men and women can perform miracles when pressed. What we will never quite grasp is how they managed to get Aotearoa flying again, 48 hours after "being sent down the mine" in the dramatic pitchpole incident.

We learned sometimes pride comes after the fall. It comes from the incredible resilience shown by the shore crew. It comes from the stoic leadership of the team, who refused to be beaten by the setback. And it comes from the sailors, who were more banged up and bruised than they were willing to let on, but had the courage to get back out on the water and still "send it".

We learned it's not about who crosses the startline first, but who crosses the finish line first. (Although it was quite choice when Team NZ figured out how to cross the startline first as well.)

We learned mind games are just that.

We learned to say "lay the final gate properly, Pete" with such authority we were convinced we would nail the geometry ourselves.

We learned the beauty of bow down, windward heel.

We learned all we needed a steady eight-knot breeze to fly. That is preferable, actually.

We learned the "nerdy" kids who build model planes and land yachts growing up are actually really cool.

We learned Blair Tuke can have a bad haircut. That Peter Burling can show emotion. And that Grant Dalton can shut up.

We learned it can be good to have a cocky Australian as your wingman.

We learned, again, it's not over until it's over.

We learned past failures will only cast a windwash over the present if you let it.

We learned when it is over, that experiencing the worst type of defeat makes you appreciate the great victories even more.

We learned what resilience really meant. And to always pay full credit to the shore team.