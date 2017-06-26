Putting their disappointment behind them, deposed America's Cup champions Oracle Team USA have helped their Kiwi rivals celebrate victory in Bermuda today.

Emirates Team New Zealand closed out their 7-1 challenge victory over the Americans with an emphatic win in this morning's first race, ending 14 years of frustration since the Auld Mug last left Auckland.

While Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill cut a desolate figure afterwards, he and his crew have been incredibly gracious in defeat, with NZME correspondent Dana Johannsen reporting their presence at the Team NZ victory party.

"The entire Oracle sailing team turned up to Team NZ base and mingled for half an hour.

"Everyone was really impressed with the show of sportsmanship and they were clapped as they docked off again."

Earlier, Spithill had paid tribute to his rivals, even outspoken Team NZ boss Grant Dalton. The pair banged heads in San Francisco four years ago, when Oracle came back from 8-1 down and math-point to retain the trophy."

"Personally, I think a lot of credit needs to go to [Team NZ skipper] Glenn Ashby and the guys that were on board and involved in the team during San Francisco," said Spithill. "Man, that was a tough one to go through.

"It's no secret - [Team NZ boss] Grant Dalton and I don't usually see eye to eye, but what an incredible effort to come back from something like that and get it done.

"As bitter as it is for me to lose this cup, man, I feel happy for Glenn and those guys to face those demons and pull it off."

Dalton was somewhat less gracious in victory, when interviewed by Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

"Frankly I couldn't care less about Spithill to tell you the truth," said Dalton. "He was quite keen to get me ousted and probably has a good reason now.

"They did their best. The biggest software company in the world just got beaten by little old New Zealand software."