Sir Ben Ainslie speaks with Christopher Reive about his decision to step down from SailGP and his America's Cup future. Video / NZ Herald

Had the America’s Cup not returned to Europe, the regatta would have at least one less challenger.

While it was exciting the see the Auld Mug contested on Kiwi shores again, only three challengers made it down to Auckland to challenge for the America’s Cup in 2021.

This year in Barcelona, five teams have thrown their hats into the ring, including French syndicate Orient Express Racing Team, who were late in confirming their entry.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine, team chief executive Stephan Kandler said it would have been a hard decision for Team New Zealand to make, but accessibility to the Cup venue was a major factor in the French being able to launch their campaign.

“I would say for New Zealand it was probably a difficult decision first of all for the team and, secondly, a difficult decision for the country. I could imagine that. I’ve been a lot to New Zealand and you have a wonderful country,” Kandler said.

“This decision made it possible for us to be part of the event, to be honest. Having the America’s Cup in Europe makes a whole lot of difference for our sponsors and the event itself.

“So, I would say, first of all, thanks to New Zealand for bringing the America’s Cup back to Europe. It made a difference to us. I wouldn’t imagine that we would be there without the America’s Cup being in Barcelona, so it’s a game changer for sure.”

As well as the Cup being in a more accessible location, the French took the option of purchasing a design package from Team New Zealand for the build of their own AC75.

It’s a smart play for the French in a bid to be competitive immediately, as they are one of two challengers who were not involved in the last cycle of the Cup and have no experience with the intricacies of the 75-foot foiling monohull.

Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge confirmed to the Herald earlier this year that Team New Zealand were giving the French “the best we can do”, which should see the newcomers well-placed.

The America's Cup being held in Barcelona was a big factor in French challenger Orient Express Racing Team launching their campaign. Photo / Job Vermeulen, America's Cup

“In the end, we’ll all have our own period of time - the last four months or five months - to do whatever we want with our boats, but for all intents and purposes, they will look very similar.”

What will be interesting is just how quickly the French take to the move up from an AC40 to an AC75. They will be the only crew not to have sailed in a full-scale vessel when all new generation boats have launched, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing having purchased Team New Zealand’s first-generation AC75 and had a period of sailing that early in the campaign.

France have been the surprise package of the campaign so far, getting to grips with the AC40 quickly and winning the first competitive race of the cycle when they claimed the opener at the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltru.

Kandler said he was hopeful that was a sign of things to come.

“We proved to the whole world that our opponents should count on us.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK - Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain,

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.