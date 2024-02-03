Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Team New Zealand: The big-money reasons America’s Cup had to go offshore - Paul Lewis

By
5 mins to read

With a little over six months before the America’s Cup in Barcelona, Emirates Team New Zealand’s decision to hold the 37th staging of the cup overseas now seems well and truly justified. Even more, this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport