Accounting for the time to ship their new AC75 Taihoro from Auckland to Barcelona was always going to put pressure on the commissioning phase for Team New Zealand.

Now, less than two weeks after taking Taihoro on its maiden voyage, the end of their first foray on the boat is on the horizon and fast approaching.

Team NZ chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge told the Herald they would end their current period of C75 sailing in early May, before shipping Taihoro north in mid-May. With Peter Burling, Nathan Outteridge, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Josh Junior all in Bermuda next week for the next stop of the SailGP season, Team NZ are likely in their final days of sailing the boat on home waters in Auckland; early delivery affording them a few additional crucial days on the water.

Burling, who mans the helm on the starboard side of the vessel, said it had been a steep development curve from the moment they put Taihoro on the water.

“To be able to put it in the water, have it reliable and to be putting it through its paces as quickly as we have been, it shows really good things for the development,” Burling told the Herald.

“It’s really allowing us to get through our testing list before we’ve got to put it on a ship to Barcelona. It’s been an amazing period so far and we’re looking forward to continue that push.”

Burling said that testing list was “pretty long” and was something the entire operation was lending a hand to.

“It grows and shrinks,” he said.

Team New Zealand have been commissioning their new AC75 Taihoro in Auckland over the last week. Photo / Sam Thom, America's Cup

“There’s so many areas of improvement you can have on something this complicated. Everyone is really trying to balance the workload across the organisation to pick off the right areas.”

“It’s very different to Te Rehutai. It’s a smaller boat, the systems are a lot more refined, and things are a lot more intricate on board in terms of the detail we’ve gotten into in the design. It’s a third iteration, third evolution and we’re really excited by the direction we’ve gone.”

With Taihoro’s journey to Barcelona expected to take about six weeks, Team NZ will revert to two-boat testing with their AC40s during that period, with the team then set to uproot to their base in Barcelona to resume AC75 sailing in July before the final preliminary regatta is held at the Cup venue in late August.

That will be the start of Team New Zealand’s month-long bid to defend the Auld Mug, with the Challenger Series getting under way a few days after the final preliminary regatta ends.

The AC40 has already played a major part in the campaign, being used in the first two preliminary regattas and as a testing and development boat while the AC75 was being built.

“The AC40 has been an incredible tool to get us to the level where we can go out and use the AC75 to the highest level,” Burling said.

“The racing on the 40 was a great test for us as a sailing team to get some competition under our belts, but the real hard work is in the development of the 75. We’ve been pushing super hard.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round-Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK - Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.