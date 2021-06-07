Sailing: United States SailGP team forced out of Italy race after striking mystery underwater object

Watch: Moment when United States team hit something during the Italy SailGP. Video / Sail GP

The United States SailGP Team's bid to win the Italy Sail Grand Prix in Taranto has ended in dramatic fashion.

When on the penultimate leg of the final race, the team's F50 catamaran struck an unidentified, submerged object.

The object was not identified but hit with enough impact to break the top of the F50's carbon fibre wing-tipped rudder as the team raced towards the final bottom mark of the course.

"Extremely tough way to end it," said driver Jimmy Spithill. "We were really sailing a perfect race and all we had to do was round the mark and head to the finish. Now I know how a Formula 1 driver feels when you have two corners to go and you have an engine fail."

"That moment" at the #ItalySGP🇮🇹 Finals when we knew we'd hit something...💥#SailGP pic.twitter.com/Xpeb72XjZ6 — United States SailGP Team (@SailGPUSA) June 6, 2021

Video review of the incident revealed that the rudder shaft, though already broken, held together until the team went around the mark where it separated causing the race boat to abruptly leap into the air before slowing to a crawl, forcing the Americans to retire from racing.

SailGP's on-water Marine Mammal Observation team went back to the area and after an extensive search found no evidence that marine mammals were involved in the incident.

"Some things are just out of your control," said Spithill. "You can't control having a significant impact under the water. These things will happen."

The unfortunate result left fans in shock after a standout event from the US SailGP Team, who won two races and guaranteed their place in the final podium race before the end of qualifying.

Prior to the incident, the team had won the start of the three-team final race and extended its lead around the racecourse, averaging approximately 10kp/h faster than rivals Japan and Spain who also qualified for the Finals.