The New Zealand SailGP Team celebrate their first event win in Plymouth, England. Photo: Ricardo Pinto/SailGP

It's been a long time coming, but New Zealand finally have their first SailGP event win.

Heading into this weekend's event in Plymouth, England, Peter Burling's Kiwi crew had competed in 10 SailGP events and were yet to qualify for a podium race.

That changed on Monday morning, as their domination from the opening day's racing in Plymouth continued.

"The group's been sailing incredibly well all weekend. I've been pleased with the way we've been sailing and improving," helmsman Burling said after the final.

"We're obviously stoked to be in our first final and to take our first win here is something we're super proud of as a team."

The Kiwis claimed 28 of a possible 30 points with a race win and two second-place finishes on the opening day of the event. They had a slight slip up on the opening race of day two when an early penalty put them on the backfoot and they settled for a fifth-place finish.

However, they bounced back well in the fifth and final fleet race, picking up another race win heading into their first three-team podium race.

The Kiwis got off to a great start in the podium race and they battled for an early lead against Denmark, while the ever-present Australians weren't far behind. They had a slim lead around the first gate, however by the second Denmark had edged ahead.

Things got dicey around the second gate for all three teams as the wind fell away and they all fell off their foils. It seemed a matter of whichever team found the wind first would race off to a big advantage, and it was the crew from Denmark who got on the foils first.

But the other two teams were up not long after, and it was the route taken to the third gate that saw the Kiwis take the lead back, being able to sail a direct line while Denmark had to do another manoeuvre before rounding the gate.

The pair crossed over with the Kiwis taking the advantage around the gate and they wouldn't relinquish it from there.

While it wasn't completely cut and dry around the final gate and heading down the home stretch - with some smart sailing needed to get from gate to finish line in the conditions – but the Kiwis held their nerve to cap off an impressive weekend.

"It's been a really big push to get to this moment but we've chipped away," New Zealand wing trimmer Blair Tuke said.

"Three race wins out of the weekend, it's been a pretty dominant one so we're absolutely stoked."

The result lifts the Kiwis to third on the overall ladder with 22 points, training Great Britain (24) and Australia (29), after three of 11 events.