The New Zealand SailGP Team were called out for arrogance by a rival after a tactical error that saw the Kiwis miss out on a spot in the podium race in Cadiz.

The New Zealand crew needed only to finish ahead of the United States boat to qualify for the podium race and had the jump on them around the final mark as they made their way to the finish line.

However, they turned into the path of Great Britain, who were a long way behind and still making their way towards the final mark. While there might have been scope for the British to allow the Kiwis to pass ahead of them, helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie instead sailed an aggressive line to pin in the Kiwis – a team that included plenty of his Team New Zealand America’s Cup rivals – and draw a penalty on them.

It was a frustrating scenario for the New Zealand crew, who lost any advantage they had just gained on the Americans, and wing trimmer Blair Tuke voiced his disdain at the move as the British sailed passed.

“That’s bulls..t ... You’re not even in our race,” Tuke said.

Ainslie responded by saying he heard the comment and didn’t hold back in his retort once the teams had crossed the finish line. The Kiwis finished one place behind the Americans and missed the podium race.

“Why do you think you’re so special?” Ainslie asked. “Just because you’ve won two America’s Cups, so what? So arrogant, you’re so friggin’ arrogant.”

While the move by the British to attack the Kiwis’ mistake might have seemed a little petty in terms of the immediate regatta, it was a smart play by Ainslie in the grand scheme of things.

SailGP is contested over 13 events in a season, with teams scoring points in each event towards earning a spot in the US$1 million three-team Grand Final shootout.

Great Britain made a strong start to their campaign, winning the two previous events to be among the top teams heading into Cadiz, in southern Spain. While the Kiwis made a strong start, they were unable to compete in the last event and a half, which left them with work to do to catch up.

Earning a spot in the podium race in Cadiz would have offered them a few more points on top of the seven they earned for being fourth.

For the British, it was a case of every point counting and trying to give way to the Kiwis would neither have benefitted them in the event – where they struggled all weekend and finished eighth – nor on the overall ladder.

At the end of the weekend – which was won by the US – the Kiwis had dropped from fifth to sixth on the ladder with 30 points but just two points behind Great Britain, who are now in a three-way tie for third with the US and Spain. Australia lead the series with 43 points from Denmark on 36.

