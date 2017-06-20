See who shone and who struggled in the British and Irish Lions' win over the Chiefs.
British and Irish Lions
15. Liam Williams - 8
Slick running and timing of passes stretched Chiefs down flanks. Coup de grace came as he snaked up middle to set up Payne.
14. Jack Nowell - 8
Could've worn '7' jersey with his pick-and-go to score 1st try. 2nd try saw champagne rugby break out in 59th minute.
13. Jared Payne - 6
Top scrumwork on the blindside in Marler's absence. Timing of passes could use work to gel backline. Deserved try.
12. Robbie Henshaw - 5
Gruesome jab with boot in 24th minute. Straight into touch. Blew a potential chase for Daly down left flank.
11. Elliot Daly - 7
Roamed with an appetite for action. Struggled to find play navigating his way but did reputation no harm.
10. Dan Biggar - 7
Slotted emphatic goals to extend lead. Surely static 1st half backline could have run from more depth with his direction?
9. Greig Laidlaw - 6
Hesistant passing held his backline back. Fast-twitch fibres needed an injection of Usain Bolt serum. Accurate box-kicking.
8. CJ Stander - 7
Drove soundly. Robust to work his way through mauls and disrupt. Stopped behind advantage line once.
7. Justin Tipuric - 7
Useful in tight and willing to roam with ball in hand. Probably not in test contention but everyone loves a toiling Dirty-Dirty.
6. James Haskell - 5
Flopped about the odd ruck as if he was a bear preparing for hibernation. Might need Epsom salts under the nostrils.
5. Courtney Lawes - 7
Handy steal in early lineout showed his opposites who was boss. His head knock recovery is welcome news.
4. Iain Henderson - 7
Keeps providing earnest toil. Denied dotting down when a penalty try awarded for a collapsed maul.
3. Dan Cole - 7
Scrumwork looked sound. His best performance of the tour as the Home Nations chums start to gel.
2. Rory Best - 7
Provided steel core to scrum. Lineout throwing struggled. Caught with ball at maul in 36th minute as try loomed.
1. Joe Marler - 3
Oafish shoulder charge of Laulala. Lions don't need such ill-discipline leading to the tests. Yellow card warranted.
Reserves
16. Kristian Dacey - N/A
17. Allan Dell - 7
18. Tomas Francis - N/A
19. Cory Hill - N/A
20. Alun-Wyn Jones - 6
21. Gareth Davies - N/A
22. Finn Russell - N/A
23. Tommy Seymour - 7
Chiefs
15. Shaun Stevenson - 6
Looked overawed at times with kick into touch on full. Struggled to enter line smoothly. Tackled effectively.
14. Toni Pulu - 5
Made a break which saw him carted off with a leg injury and replaced by Chase Tiatia. Premature end.
13. Tim Nanai-Williams - 6
Watching his jive talkin' makes you want to pop on the Bee Gees. Silky skills given too few chances to make an impact.
12. Johnny Fa'auli - 7
Prepared to combat when he got opportunity in attack or defence. Lazy running saw him penalised in 44th minute.
11. Solomon Alaimalo - 6
Took the Michael Jordan award for aerial work in early stanzas but largely hindered from further opportunity.
10. Stephen Donald - 6
Tactical kicking had moments which saw the ball lob into eager Lion paws. Opted for attack where possible as skipper.
9. Finlay Christie - 8
Busy and vocal throughout. Ref queried his chat in 21st minute, a fact any '9' should wear as a badge of honour.
8. Tom Sanders - 6
Dropped a ball cold in fledgling stages of attack. Impressed when getting across the advantage line from set piece.
7. Lachlan Boshier - 6
Made some significant tackles to keep Chiefs in contest but Lions forward blanket eventually sapped energy.
6. Mitchell Brown - 7
Bruising tackle of Lawes inspired his teammates midway through the first half. Dubious yellow card for collapsing maul in 2nd.
5. Michael Allardice - 5
Battled against Lions attacking lineout. Eventually reduced to walking around like he'd misplaced his car keys.
4. Dominic Bird - 5
Lucky not to cop Brown yellow card. Offered limited enforcement as the Lions flexed their muscle.
3. Nepo Laulala - 6
Took a shoulder charge from Marler. Got into a lineout scrap with Wyn-Jones. Tough evening on back foot.
2. Liam Polwart - 6
Lineout struggled at times and must have been aching work in a scrum that struggled to stamp its mark.
1. Siegfried Fisiihoi - 7
Cole appeared to put him under hyperbaric chamber pressure in scrum. Relished rumbling up pasture in space.
Reserves
16. Hika Elliot - 6
17. Aidan Ross - 6
18. Atu Moli - 6
19. Liam Messam - 6
20. Mitch Karpik - 7
21. Jonathan Taumateine - 7
22. Luteru Laulala - 6
23. Chase Tiatia - 7