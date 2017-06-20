Video slideshow of photographs from last night's match between The British & Irish Lions and the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

See who shone and who struggled in the British and Irish Lions' win over the Chiefs.

British and Irish Lions

15. Liam Williams - 8

Slick running and timing of passes stretched Chiefs down flanks. Coup de grace came as he snaked up middle to set up Payne.

14. Jack Nowell - 8

Could've worn '7' jersey with his pick-and-go to score 1st try. 2nd try saw champagne rugby break out in 59th minute.

13. Jared Payne - 6

Top scrumwork on the blindside in Marler's absence. Timing of passes could use work to gel backline. Deserved try.

12. Robbie Henshaw - 5

Gruesome jab with boot in 24th minute. Straight into touch. Blew a potential chase for Daly down left flank.

11. Elliot Daly - 7

Roamed with an appetite for action. Struggled to find play navigating his way but did reputation no harm.

10. Dan Biggar - 7

Slotted emphatic goals to extend lead. Surely static 1st half backline could have run from more depth with his direction?

9. Greig Laidlaw - 6

Hesistant passing held his backline back. Fast-twitch fibres needed an injection of Usain Bolt serum. Accurate box-kicking.

8. CJ Stander - 7

Drove soundly. Robust to work his way through mauls and disrupt. Stopped behind advantage line once.

7. Justin Tipuric - 7

Useful in tight and willing to roam with ball in hand. Probably not in test contention but everyone loves a toiling Dirty-Dirty.

6. James Haskell - 5

Flopped about the odd ruck as if he was a bear preparing for hibernation. Might need Epsom salts under the nostrils.

5. Courtney Lawes - 7

Handy steal in early lineout showed his opposites who was boss. His head knock recovery is welcome news.

4. Iain Henderson - 7

Keeps providing earnest toil. Denied dotting down when a penalty try awarded for a collapsed maul.

3. Dan Cole - 7

Scrumwork looked sound. His best performance of the tour as the Home Nations chums start to gel.

2. Rory Best - 7

Provided steel core to scrum. Lineout throwing struggled. Caught with ball at maul in 36th minute as try loomed.

1. Joe Marler - 3

Oafish shoulder charge of Laulala. Lions don't need such ill-discipline leading to the tests. Yellow card warranted.

Reserves



16. Kristian Dacey - N/A

17. Allan Dell - 7

18. Tomas Francis - N/A

19. Cory Hill - N/A

20. Alun-Wyn Jones - 6

21. Gareth Davies - N/A

22. Finn Russell - N/A

23. Tommy Seymour - 7

Chiefs

Siegfried Fisiihoi on the charge. Photo / Brett Phibbs

15. Shaun Stevenson - 6

Looked overawed at times with kick into touch on full. Struggled to enter line smoothly. Tackled effectively.

14. Toni Pulu - 5

Made a break which saw him carted off with a leg injury and replaced by Chase Tiatia. Premature end.

13. Tim Nanai-Williams - 6

Watching his jive talkin' makes you want to pop on the Bee Gees. Silky skills given too few chances to make an impact.

12. Johnny Fa'auli - 7

Prepared to combat when he got opportunity in attack or defence. Lazy running saw him penalised in 44th minute.

11. Solomon Alaimalo - 6

Took the Michael Jordan award for aerial work in early stanzas but largely hindered from further opportunity.

10. Stephen Donald - 6

Tactical kicking had moments which saw the ball lob into eager Lion paws. Opted for attack where possible as skipper.

9. Finlay Christie - 8

Busy and vocal throughout. Ref queried his chat in 21st minute, a fact any '9' should wear as a badge of honour.

8. Tom Sanders - 6

Dropped a ball cold in fledgling stages of attack. Impressed when getting across the advantage line from set piece.

7. Lachlan Boshier - 6

Made some significant tackles to keep Chiefs in contest but Lions forward blanket eventually sapped energy.

6. Mitchell Brown - 7

Bruising tackle of Lawes inspired his teammates midway through the first half. Dubious yellow card for collapsing maul in 2nd.

5. Michael Allardice - 5

Battled against Lions attacking lineout. Eventually reduced to walking around like he'd misplaced his car keys.

4. Dominic Bird - 5

Lucky not to cop Brown yellow card. Offered limited enforcement as the Lions flexed their muscle.

3. Nepo Laulala - 6

Took a shoulder charge from Marler. Got into a lineout scrap with Wyn-Jones. Tough evening on back foot.

2. Liam Polwart - 6

Lineout struggled at times and must have been aching work in a scrum that struggled to stamp its mark.

1. Siegfried Fisiihoi - 7

Cole appeared to put him under hyperbaric chamber pressure in scrum. Relished rumbling up pasture in space.

Reserves

16. Hika Elliot - 6

17. Aidan Ross - 6

18. Atu Moli - 6

19. Liam Messam - 6

20. Mitch Karpik - 7

21. Jonathan Taumateine - 7

22. Luteru Laulala - 6

23. Chase Tiatia - 7