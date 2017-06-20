As it happened: Lions thrash Chiefs

Lions lock Courtney Lawes evades a tackler. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Join us here for live updates of tonight's match between the Chiefs and the Lions at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

It's the sixth match of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand - and the last before the first Test against the All Blacks.

Timeline

The Chiefs are missing their All Blacks but have still named a formidable line-up.

World Cup winner and folk hero Stephen Donald will captain the side. Tim Nanai-Williams and Johnny Fa'auli form a creative midfield and Shaun Stevenson will take some stopping at fullback.

Rory Best will captain the Lions, capping a memorable few days for the hooker who also received an OBE on the weekend.

Kiwi Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw are re-united in midfield while the back three is Liam Williams with England wingers Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell either side of him.

Match stats

Chalkboard