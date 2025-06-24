After that match, Japan coach Jamie Joseph suggested international sides no longer carried great fear of the All Blacks.

“Everyone is thinking about the All Blacks, and that’s part of their armour, really,” Joseph, who has made 20 appearances for the All Blacks, said.

“Having played for the All Blacks, one of the things we used to talk about 25 years ago was that everyone was a wee bit scared of us.

“Perhaps that’s not the case anymore, I’m not sure.”

“It’s really exciting news for the club to sign an international lock in Warner,” Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“He’s a young Kiwi guy who’s plying his trade in Japan. His family moved up there, he’s qualified for Japan, and he’s taking a sabbatical from Toshiba. He had a lot of interest, not just in New Zealand, but around the world, so for him to choose to join the Hurricanes is really exciting.

“Warner has family ties to the Hurricanes region – his sisters live in Wellington, his mum’s the chief executive of Wairarapa Bush Rugby Football Union, his dad has been involved with Hawke’s Bay in the NPC – so there’s a lot of connection to the club.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him when he comes after the November tests. He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s got a good set piece, particularly at the lineout, as well as around the field, so we think he can really add to our game.

“Warner’s experience playing in Japan, as well as around the world in international rugby, will be really valuable addition as we build the team towards next season.”

The Hurricanes reached the qualifying finals of this year’s competition, where they were knocked out by the Brumbies, losing 35-28 in Canberra.