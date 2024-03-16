- Chiefs Manawa continue to set the tone in Super Rugby Aupiki, claiming their third win of the season with a 38-22 triumph over Matatū.
- Hooker Luka Connor scored a hat-trick, with two tries in the first half.
- Matatū led early through a penalty goal, but Chiefs Manawa scored four first-half tries to hold a comfortable lead at the break.
- Matatū fought back well in the second half with tries through Winnie Palamo, Alana Bremner and Charlotte Woodman, but a late charge from Krystal Murray sealed the win for the hosts.
- Matatū remain winless in three games this season.