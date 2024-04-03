Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead. This week, the Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes have a bye.
Blues team to face Western Force
The Blues have been hit hard by injuries this week, with Finlay Christie (groin), Stephen Perofeta (shoulder), Bryce Heem (concussion), Patrick Tuipulotu (concussion) and Mark Tele’a (ribs) all joining the casualty ward. A total of 10 players were unavailable for section for Vern Cotter’s side.
That sees plenty of changes in the starting line-up for Friday night’s clash against the Western Force at Eden Park, with Taufa Funaki and Harry Plummer wearing 9 and 10 respectively, lock Josh Beehre returning to the starting line-up, Corey Evans moving from fullback to second five-eighths, A.J. Lam returning on the right wing, and Cole Forbes getting the start at fullback.
Ricky Riccitelli also returns to the starting line-up, rotating with Soane Vikena at hooker, with Angus Ta’avao joining the front row and Marcel Renata moving back to the bench. Akira Ioane and Dalton Papali’i also return to the starting side in the loose forwards.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Josh Beehre
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Corey Evans
13. Rieko Ioane
14. A.J. Lam
15. Cole Forbes
Reserves:
16. Soane Vikena
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Marcel Renata
19. Anton Segner
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Lucas Cashmore (debut)
23. Caleb Tangitau
Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika
With Luke Jacobson out this week, second five-eighths Rameka Poihipi has been named captain for the Chiefs’ clash against Moana Pasifika. Damian McKenzie returns to the squad at No 10 after missing last week due to load management (though coach Clayton McMillan noted McKenzie was nursing a minor injury as well).
Ollie Norris and Etene Nanai-Seturo will each make their 50th appearance, with the latter starting at fullback after some impressive performances on the wing to start the season. Shaun Stevenson is out this week. Peniasi Malimali starts on the left wing.
Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker join Samipeni Finau in the loose trio, with Jimmy Tupou and Tupou Vaa’i partnering in the second row.
Three-test All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will make his first start of the season at halfback, with Cortez Ratima on the bench.
1. Ollie Norris (50th appearance)
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Simon Parker
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Peniasi Malimali
12. Rameka Poihipi (c)
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Etene Nanai-Seturo (50th appearance)
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Sione Ahio (debut)
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Anton Lienert-Brown
Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to visit the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, with Sekope Kepu and Niko Jones among those joining the starting line-up.
Fifteen-test Tongan international Otumaka Mausia is set to make his debut from the bench, while William Havili moves into the No 10 jersey in place of Christian Leali’ifano.
Viliami Fine is back on the left wing and Fine Inisi moves into centre. Kyren Taumoefolau earns a start at fullback.
1. Donald Brighouse
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sekope Kepu (c)
4. Ola Tauelangi
5. Tom Savage
6. Irie Papuni
7. Niko Jones
8. Semisi Paea
9. Melani Matavao
10. William Havili
11. Viliani Fine
12. Julian Savea
13. Fine Inisi
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Kyren Taumoefolau
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Abraham Pole
18. Suetena Asomua
19. Michael Curry
20. Miracle Fai’ilagi
21. Aisea Halo
22. Otumaka Mausia (debut)
23. D’Angelo Leuila