Down 19-17 at halftime, the All Blacks saved their best for the last 40 minutes. The confidence in the team grew as the game went on. Even captain Ardie Savea was slightly out of sorts in the first quarter, but by the end of the match he was providing the sort of inspirational leadership he did for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific.

And if you wanted a perfect example of how confidence can grow even in the cauldron of a test, it was provided by hooker Brodie McAlister in his international debut. His first three throws to the lineout were stolen by the French. But he and the jumpers settled, the combinations started working and in the 76th minute, McAlister had the dream moment for a new All Black. The hooker slid across the damp grass for a try in his first test, pushing his side out to an unbeatable 27-19 lead. Damian McKenzie converted to seal the match.

No, it’s not the All (Red And) Blacks

If anything, Robertson and his selectors were tough on Crusaders during this series. Crusaders captain David Havili missed out in a crowded midfield selection and Ethan Blackadder, the pick of the loose forwards from both teams when the Crusaders beat the Chiefs in the Super final, will hopefully get the shot he deserves before the year is out.

Star of the series

Step up Fabian Holland, the 22-year-old lock who showed in three stellar performances that he has the mental hardness to go with his range of huge physical gifts and impressive skills. At their best, All Blacks World Cup teams have had outstanding locks ranging from Gary Whetton and Murray Pierce in 1987 to Brad Thorn and Sam Whitelock in 2011 and Whitelock and Brodie Retallick in 2015.

At the risk of putting far too much pressure on a young man at the start of his international career, Holland is surely a player around whom they can build the pack for the 2027 World Cup.

Welcome back

Jordie Barrett didn’t enter the contest in Hamilton until the 54th minute, but his impact at second five-eighths was dramatic. It’s not completely out of the question to say he possibly saved the match with terrific cover defence, and then sealed it with a startling moment on attack.

First, with just 22 minutes to go, he managed to haul the quicksilver French wing Émilien Gailleton over the sideline and save a try that would have put the visitors ahead 24-22.

That touch of defensive brilliance was matched offensively when Barrett sent McAlister over for the try that sealed things for New Zealand. It can be easy to forget how big and strong Barrett is. Before slipping the perfect pass to McAllister, he fended off the 135kg French lock Romain Taofifénua with the ease of someone swatting away a pesky fly at a picnic.

The All Blacks have Quinn Tupaea offering huge physicality, the promise demonstrated by Timoci Tavatavanawai and, in the background, the great rugby intelligence of Havili. If there’s one position in the side that suddenly feels well resourced, it’s second five-eighths.

Why the ref was right

A minor controversy has arisen over the massive cross-field pass by Will Jordan to Sevu Reece that ultimately led to the try on the stroke of halftime by Anton Leinert-Brown. Replays show that where Reece received the ball, he was well in front of where Jordan was when he threw the pass.

Quite correctly, the pass was not called forward by referee Angus Gardiner. Why? Because for several years now the key issue in the rules is whether the ball was travelling backwards when it left the passer’s hands. That judgment is usually made by checking whether the passer’s fingers are pointing towards his or her own goalline. Both of Jordan’s hands are pointing at the New Zealand line.

Conspiracy corner

Given that conspiracy theories are dominating world political headlines, it was perhaps inevitable that rugby has had its share in the past couple of weeks. French coach Fabien Galthié didn’t hold back with the French media after the second test was lost in Wellington. He claimed incorrect refereeing cost the French two penalty tries. The weird touch was that he then swore he was actually “not complaining”, and I think he probably meant it.

For me, it was a wonderful reminder that the French, in rugby and life, look at the world very differently from us. I still have memories of the salacious delight my schoolmates and I took from a story in the Herald by the great Terry McLean when the French first toured here in 1961. In Nelson, at the first training session, a forward needed to relieve himself. He didn’t seek out the privacy of a toilet, McLean reported, but instead strolled to the nearest goal post and peed on it. Vive la difference, as they say.

No complaints

On the other hand, there can be no real complaints from the New Zealand Under-20 side about their 23-15 loss to South Africa in the final of the world tournament in Italy.

It was still a terrific effort by the Kiwi side to make the final, having to overcome a potent French side 26-24 in their semifinal. It was the first time since 2017 New Zealand had reached the final. France in particular have benefited at test level from under-20 graduates. Hopefully we may soon do the same.

