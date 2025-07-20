Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks: The promising signs from series win – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks defeated France 29-19 in Hamilton, showcasing speed and guile on attack.
  • Brodie McAlister scored a try on debut, sealing the win after early lineout struggles.
  • Jordie Barrett’s defensive and offensive plays were crucial, including a try-saving tackle and assist.

There were hiccups along the way but in the 29-19 victory in the third test against France in Hamilton, we saw signs of the Razor’s edge coach Scott Robertson is looking for in his All Blacks.

Judging how important the victory is remains difficult, given the wholesale changes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Welcome back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save