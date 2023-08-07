Voyager 2023 media awards
Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: Auckland semis set, Hamilton win Super 8; Christchurch Boys’ take Canterbury title; Scots, Silverstream contest Wellington final

By Bruce Holloway
11 mins to read
Hamilton Boys' High celebrate winning Super 8.

A full wrap of the First XV high school rugby action across the country.

In Auckland 1A first XV rugby, De La Salle College clinched the one remaining top-four berth with a gritty 27-12 win

