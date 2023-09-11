By Liam Napier in Lyon

Tentatively positive news on the reinforcement front for the All Blacks, with Jordie Barrett pushing to return for their second World Cup pool match.

Barrett missed the All Blacks’ first World Cup pool defeat in history due to a niggly knee injury. His absence was keenly felt in the 27-13 loss to France but after sitting out training last week, Barrett could be on the verge of returning for the All Blacks’ next group game against Namibia in Toulouse this weekend.

“It’s coming along pretty good. I had a slow 10 to 14 days but it’s on the improve,” Barrett told media in Lyon where the All Blacks are based for the pool stages.

“It came on out of nowhere in the last couple of weeks. It’s a joint injury with a bit of inflammation but I’m getting there, making progress each day. I got back out on the park today which is positive.

“You want to play every test and be available all the time but it’s not all doom and gloom it’s a long tournament and our team is in a good spot this week so I’m happy to be back out training.”

The news is not so positive, though, for All Blacks captain Sam Cane as he remains in doubt due to back spasms that ruled him out on the day of the World Cup opener.

The Premium Debate: 7pm - Liam Napier, Gregor Paul and Shayne Currie on the All Blacks’ prospects

Cane suffered the injury lifting a jumper in last week’s captain’s run. While the setback is not considered serious, Cane is yet to resume training with the team.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan indicated a cautious approach will be adopted with Cane.

“We’ve got to get him right and now is the chance to do that,” Ryan said. “We won’t be taking any risks with skip because he’s important to us.”

Jordie Barrett runs through drills during an All Blacks training session in Lyon, France. Photo / Getty





While influential blindside Shannon Frizell (hamstring) and starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (thigh gash) continue to progress their respective comebacks they won’t feature this week. Brodie Retallick is, however, in line to start in the second-row after returning from his knee injury off the bench against France.

“Those boys have been working hard and we’re going to need them,” Ryan said.

Ethan Blackadder joined the All Blacks as an injury replacement for Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa on Tuesday (NZT) but Ryan suggested the Crusaders blindside will not be rushed into action against Namibia this weekend.

That could leave Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Ardie Savea as the only fit, specialist loose forwards. Tupou Vaa’i started at blindside for the first time against France – and could again be required to feature there for Namibia.

“Ethan is definitely in a position where he’s selectable but we need to be a bit smart there with him landing, getting off the plane, adjusting, getting into the rhythm,” Ryan said. “We’ve got to set him up to succeed.”

Scott Barrett has overcome a sprig to the hand that left his wrist and finger bandaged following the French defeat. As an increasingly focal figure, Barrett accepted the All Blacks forward pack must significantly improve their platform after being outplayed in successive losses to the Springboks and France.

“Twickenham, that hurt. We weren’t up to the mark. We were well off physically and outpowered,” Barrett said. “On Friday night, particularly around the scrum, there were a few little games being played. We’ve got to adapt and keep moving forward.

“There’s plenty of fuel in the tank. There’s no lack of drive. This team wants to keep getting better. Off the back of that loss we’re keen to build a good performance this week.”

Listen to the latest Rugby Direct podcast with Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in France

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.