Days before the All Blacks’ first game at the Rugby World Cup, former head coach Ian Foster’s wife, Leigh, and daughter, Michaela, faced a menacing situation when they were accosted by a man armed with a knife in Paris.

The unsettling encounter unfolded near the All Blacks’ hotel, situated on the outskirts of the city, an area known for its less-than-savoury reputation. Fortunately, the pair escaped the attempted mugging unscathed, though the ordeal left them deeply shaken, as reported by 1News.

While it remains unclear whether an official complaint was filed with the authorities, security concerns loomed large at the World Cup, and the All Blacks, like all 20 participating teams, were provided with substantial police protection throughout the tournament.

In response to the incident, All Blacks management issued a general warning to players and accompanying personnel, advising against venturing out alone after nightfall. Despite the off-field issues, Foster, who has now been succeeded by Scott Robertson as head coach, maintained a composed and consistent demeanour in front of the media during the tournament.

The All Blacks’ journey to the final included a remarkable 28-24 quarter-final victory over Ireland. After a comprehensive 44-6 semifinal win against Argentina, they eventually fell at the final hurdle, losing to South Africa 12-11.

Despite the disappointments faced in his tenure, Foster, who was shortlisted for World Rugby’s coach of the year, maintained a dignified and measured approach. In the aftermath of a gut-wrenching final defeat, he expressed what he would miss most about his role, emphasising his love for watching the All Blacks play and the people he worked with.

Now officially unemployed, the offers for coaching positions are flowing in for Foster, who remains discreet and loyal, a testament to his appeal as a coach.

When discussing his plans, Foster said: “There are no secret plans. It may be my stubborn pride but I ... didn’t want them [players] reading that I was talking to someone else... because I don’t think that’s conducive to a team environment. Technically I’ll get home and on the 1st of November be unemployed.”

Foster humorously added that his first priority upon returning home would be to mow his lawns, signifying a fresh start for the seasoned coach.