NZ Sevens sides win Mens and Womens world cup titles, Super Rugby Semi-finals decided and we catch up with CrossFit athletes ready to take on the world.

New Zealand has won a World Cup Sevens double for the second time after the men's team beat England 33-12 in San Francisco today to follow the Black Ferns' win in the women's tournament.

The New Zealand teams won the men's and women's titles in Russia in 2013 and again were dominant.

Sione Molia scored two of New Zealand's five tries in the men's final, and South Africa held off Olympic champion Fiji 24-19 to take bronze.

The weekend results mean New Zealanders are the men's and women's World Cup holders in the traditional 15-a-side rugby and the sevens

Scott Curry was named man of the match.

"I'm so proud of how we played ... working really hard for each other," Curry said after the win.

Kurt Baker posted a cheeky photo of the team celebrating on Instagram.

"Winner winner chicken dinner." Baker said. "Unreal year with an unreal squad! #ishowered #thebooooys"

New Zealand's Kurt Baker gestures toward fans after scoring. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

