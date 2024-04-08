Akira Ioane on the charge against the Force. Photo / Photosport

Akira Ioane on the charge against the Force. Photo / Photosport

Rugby’s inaugural World Club Cup is on course to launch in 2028 as talks over the new competition reach an advanced stage.

All five leagues involved in the four-week tournament that will be hosted in the northern hemisphere in June are in support of the concept.

While an agreement has yet to be finalised, the format is taking shape with eight European sides, six from Super Rugby and two teams from Japan to be involved. The competition will run every four years.

Qualification will be meritocratic only, even if some nations are unrepresented as a result.

With five Australian clubs in the 12-team Super Rugby tournament, from which six will qualify, the WCC is unlikely to be without Australian representation, even if Super Rugby has been dominated by New Zealand clubs.

Crucially, England’s Premiership, France’s Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship are open to playing their finals in May in order to accommodate the new tournament in June.

It is understood that the prospect of a strong commercial return for all stakeholders from the WCC has been key to the momentum behind establishing it in 2028.

A women’s version of the Champions Cup is planned for in 2026 with talks between the relevant leagues and unions to be held in June. This is expected to be limited to four European teams to begin with – the English and French champions, the winners of the Celtic Challenge (Ireland, Scotland, Wales) and the Latin Cup (Italy, Spain).

How World Club Cup would look

Knockout format over four weeks

Based on current season standings:

Top eight teams from Europe: Bordeaux-Bègles, Harlequins, Leinster, La Rochelle, Northampton Saints, Toulouse, Bulls, and Exeter Chiefs.

Top six Super Rugby franchises: Blues, Hurricanes, Brumbies, Chiefs, Rebels, Reds

Two more club teams, most probably from Japan (Saitama Wild Knights, Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo).

Round one example:

Blues v Leinster

Hurricanes v Harlequins

Bordeaux-Bègles v Brumbies

La Rochelle v Rebels

Northampton Saints v Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo

Chiefs v Exeter Chiefs

Bulls v Saitama Wild Knights

Toulouse v Reds



