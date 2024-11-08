Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Phil Gifford: Grant Nisbett reflects on 40 years as the voice of New Zealand rugby

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Grant Nisbett at Wellington's Sky Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Grant Nisbett at Wellington's Sky Stadium. Photo / Photosport

As a primary school kid in Wellington in the late 1950s, Grant Nisbett was mesmerised by the radio commentaries of Winston McCarthy.

Nisbett, now in his 40th year as the voice of rugby on New Zealand television, first with TVNZ and then with Sky, can still, as he demonstrated when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby