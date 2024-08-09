Home / Sport / Rugby / NPCliveNPC rugby: Live updates as Taranaki takes on Counties ManukauNZ Herald9 Aug, 2024 05:30 AMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditPita Gus Sowakula of Taranaki is tackled during the NPC final Photo / photosport.nzPita Gus Sowakula of Taranaki is tackled during the NPC final Photo / photosport.nzAll the action as Taranaki host Counties Manukau in the opening round of the 2024 NPC.GOLD SPORT is New Zealand’s home for live sport commentary. Listen to coverage of the NPC here.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail