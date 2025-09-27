Live updates of the Ranfurly Shield clash between Otago and North Harbour in Dunedin.

Victory for Otago would see them lock away the Log o’ Wood for the summer, but if Harbour were to win, and secure their first win of the season, they would defend it again on Friday against Southland.

Otago have lifted the Ranfurly Shield from southern rivals Canterbury in a nail-biting tryfest in Christchurch after launching a major second-half comeback.

Trailing by as much as 15 points, the challengers scored four tries in the second spell to take the lead in the 66th minute – and managed to hang on for a 38-36 win.

Otago have etched their names in the history books, becoming the fifth team of the season to have their turn with the Shield. It equals the record for the most Shield changes in a single season – dating back to 1950 when Otago, Canterbury, Wairarapa, South Canterbury and North Auckland all took turns holding the Log o’ Wood.

“We knew coming up here it was going to take everything and I think it showed that,” Otago captain Sam Gilbert told Sky Sport after the thriller.

“We just talked about belief. Believing in ourselves, backing ourselves and really just trusting ourselves. We knew if we did what we could do then we could get the result.”

It is the first time Otago has held the Shield since 2020.

A major second-half comeback saw Otago take their lead for the first time in the 66th minute. Photo / Photosport

The destiny of where the Log o’ Wood will lie over summer is still very much undecided, as North Harbour will challenge Otago for it next week. It will be the sixth consecutive week that the Shield has been up for grabs.