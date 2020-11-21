BOP wing Joe Webber. Photo / Photosport

Tasman have kept their hopes of back-to-back Mitre 10 Cup Premiership titles alive with a 19-10 victory over surprise semifinalists Bay of Plenty.

Tries to Quentin MacDonald and Leicester Fainga'anuku gave Tasman a 13-0 lead, but a yellow card to Sione Havili helped Bay of Plenty cross before halftime through Joe Webber to reduce the deficit to 13-7.

A Kaleb Trask penalty put the visitors within three points, but Mitch Hunt responded with two penalties of his own, including a pivotal effort from a tough angle with eight minutes remaining, to give Tasman a comfortable buffer to close out victory.

Tasman will take on Auckland in next week's final at Eden Park.

Here's how their semifinal unfolded.