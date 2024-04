Marino Mikaele-Tu'u of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Photosport

Hawke's Bay have earned the right to host next weekend's promotion final in the Mitre 10 Cup, after obliterating Taranaki 59-23 in Napier.

The sides fought out a close battle in Inglewood a week ago in the final match of the round robin, but Hawke's Bay left nothing to chance in the semifinal, running in eight tries to three.

They'll host Northland next weekend, who upset Otago on Friday night.

Here's how the game unfolded: