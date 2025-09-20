Live updates of the Ranfurly Shield clash between Canterbury and Otago. Will the Shield move once again?

Six days after defending the Ranfurly Shield against Tasman with an 84th-minute game-winning try, Canterbury will put up the Log o’ Wood again – this time against South Island rivals Otago.

If Otago best Canterbury this afternoon, they will be the fifth side to hold the Shield this season. That would equal the record for the most Shield changes in a single season – dating back to 1950 when Otago, Canterbury, Wairarapa, South Canterbury and North Auckland all took turns with it.

Canterbury sit comfortably at the top of the NPC table, going unbeaten through the opening seven rounds of the competition. Otago are in third place, one point behind Taranaki with a game in hand.

The challengers last held the Shield in 2020.

With three rounds remaining in the regular season, the Log o’ Wood’s destiny for the summer break is very much unknown, with five teams still in contention pending this afternoon’s result.

If Canterbury win, they or Taranaki will hold the Shield heading into the NPC finals. But if Otago win, the Shield could possibly change hands twice more, to North Harbour and Southland.

Canterbury: 1. Finlay Brewis, 2. George Bell, 3. Darcy Breen, 4. Sam Darry, 5. Jamie Hannah, 6. Dom Gardiner, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Torian Barnes, 9. Louie Chapman, 10. James White, 11. Ngane Punivai, 12. Jone Rova, 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Kurtis MacDonald, 15. Chay Fihaki.

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Gus Brown, 19. Zach Gallagher, 20. George Reeves, 21. Tyson Belworthy, 22. Andrew Knewstubb, 23. Toby Bell.

Otago: 1. Abraham Pole, 2. Henry Bell, 3. Rohan Wingham, 4. Will Tucker, 5. Joseva Tamani, 6. Oliver Haig, 7. Lucas Casey, 8. Will Stodart, 9. Dylan Pledger, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 13. Josh Timu, 14. Jae Broomfield, 15. Samuel Nemec-Vial.

Bench: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Benjamin Lopas, 18. George Bower, 19. Charles Elton, 20. Harry Taylor, 21. Nathan Hastie, 22. Sam Gilbert, 23. Josh Whaanga.