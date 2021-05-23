Northland rugby: Tit for tat battle as Otamatea overpower Mid Western

Mid Western first five Jaden Matson tries a grubber kick during his side's top of the table clash against Otamatea. Photo / Tania Whyte

It was a tit for tat battle, a slugfest between muscular forwards and elusive backs hewn from the outbacks of Otamatea and Mid Western fighting for pole position on the points table.

Mid Western's six-game winning streak ended on Saturday

at the Maungaturoto Country Club but the team from Maungakaramea still retains the top position in the Tyrepower South Zone Competition.

Otamatea won 22-12 on the back of a mammoth effort at the breakdown, given the raw power, brutality and cohesion showed by their pack.

The visitors, however, didn't give an inch despite being pinned in their own half for most of the first spell as the hosts opted for territory.

Both packs loved nothing more than the grind in heavy underfoot conditions.

Their pick and go was relentless and effective. Big men were on hand to smash it up the middle before moving the ball out wide.

The tight fives were the heroes of the hour. They rolled up their sleeves and flexed their muscles. They tackled. And they tackled. And they tackled.

Wing Chris Smith opened the scoring for Otamatea off a scrum and fullback John Whitehead touched down shortly after when he scooped a grubber kick from first five Lewis Harris, who ran the cutter well for his side.

The visitors were the next to score. Hagan Skelton fielded a long pass on the left flank and won the race to the line with four Otamatea players hot on his heels.

Otamatea attacked the breakdown a smidgen better in the second half and, despite losing two players to the sin bin for a period, they managed to close out the game with a try to centre Daniel Kanana-Pool.

Coach Mike Peeni was pleased with the win, saying it was all about marking themselves against the top-of-the-table side.

"This is probably the first time we've had this bulk team so we just got to get together and work together. Set piece was good -- forwards started it and the backs finished it."

Mid Western halfback Daniel Babe ready to feed the scrum during his team's first loss of the season, against Otamatea. Photo / Tania Whyte

On the number of yellow cards, he said the discipline was normally good as they worked on it all season but would have another look at it at training.

Mid Western mentor Danny Woodcock said Otamatea were just better on the day.

"It was tit for tat, they beat us in the breakdown which was the difference. We just weren't quite ourselves, not clinical, and they applied pressure and we probably cracked a bit. We played a better second half but not enough.

"We normally play more phases before we clear but we just were getting turned over. We got the first try in the second half but couldn't keep it going."

Post-match, Otamatea handed out blazers to two players— John Whitehead and Toby Phillips— who have played more than 100 games, starting from age-grade rugby more than a decade ago.

Otamatea rugby centurians Toby Phillips, left, and John Whitehead were handed their blazers post-match. Photo / Tania Whyte

Phillips has spent 19 years at the club and his father and grandfather also played for Otamatea.

"My twin boys are playing age-grade rugby in Waipū and Mt Albert Grammar and I want to play alongside them here at Otamatea if my body holds up," the 35-year-old said.

Like Phillips, the club has been a massive part of Whitehead's life.

"Born and bred here, I can't imagine playing for another club. I grew up with most of the boys so they are very much like family and friends to me."