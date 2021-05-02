Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
RugbyUpdated

Former NRU board chairman elected on NZ Rugby board

4 minutes to read
New New Zealand Rugby Board member Ajit Balasingham of Whangārei is passionate about growing grassroots rugby. Photo / Imran Ali

New New Zealand Rugby Board member Ajit Balasingham of Whangārei is passionate about growing grassroots rugby. Photo / Imran Ali

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Passion for grassroots rugby and a push from the top for it to grow bigger was what motivated Ajit Balasingham to get on to the New Zealand Rugby Board.

The Whāngarei-based former chairman of Northland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.