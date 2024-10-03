Advertisement
New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy follows through on governance stance - will not seek reappointment

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Dame Patsy Reddy, the chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), has announced that she will not seek reappointment to the NZR board.

This decision comes as NZR and rugby stakeholders are in the process of implementing a new governance framework and appointment process for the board.

Reddy’s choice is said to be consistent with her stance on governance reform.

However, she expressed her support for the progress made so far and her commitment to the agreed governance changes.

“NZR has a vital role to play in leading and growing rugby in New Zealand and internationally and it has been an honour to chair the board.

“What’s important now is ensuring the appointments process is robust and focused on achieving the best outcomes for rugby, and on continued stewardship of NZR’s business-as-usual. These remain priorities for me through to the end of my term,” Reddy said.

Dame Farah Palmer will also not be applying for a position on the new board.

Instead, along with NZR president Matthew Cooper, she will collaborate with the stakeholder panel to establish the six-person Appointments and Remunerations Panel (ARP).

The ARP will shortlist, interview and select the nine NZR board members.

The final appointees will then be ratified by NZR’s voting members in early December.

The establishment of the ARP is expected to happen within the next two weeks, coinciding with the closure of the recruitment process on October 20. The entire appointments process is scheduled to be completed by early December, with the new independent NZR board expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Reddy’s term will end at that point.


