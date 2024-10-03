Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

Dame Patsy Reddy, the chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), has announced that she will not seek reappointment to the NZR board.

This decision comes as NZR and rugby stakeholders are in the process of implementing a new governance framework and appointment process for the board.

Reddy’s choice is said to be consistent with her stance on governance reform.

However, she expressed her support for the progress made so far and her commitment to the agreed governance changes.

“NZR has a vital role to play in leading and growing rugby in New Zealand and internationally and it has been an honour to chair the board.