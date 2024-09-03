Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

End in sight for NZ Rugby governance reform, December target for new board - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Agreement has been reached on how to rescope the way New Zealand Rugby board members are appointed. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Agreement has been reached on how to rescope the way New Zealand Rugby board members are appointed. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The governance stand-off, after going into hiatus in mid-July to give all stakeholders a chance to agree on a way forward, will shortly end after agreement was reached about how to rescope the way New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby