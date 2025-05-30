Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby must tackle its coaching respect issue after Milton Haig quits - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Milton Haig during a New Zealand Under-20 training session in April. Photo / SmartFrame

Milton Haig during a New Zealand Under-20 training session in April. Photo / SmartFrame

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Milton Haig resigned as New Zealand Under-20 head coach because of irreconcilable differences with assistants.
  • Haig’s departure highlights issues with respect for hierarchy in high-performance rugby coaching.
  • This is the third recent instance of dramatic coaching shifts in New Zealand national teams.

Somehow, at some point in the recent past, coaching professional rugby teams became a catty business, one in which ego and ambition have seemingly been able to rule supreme.

The concept of a head coach being in charge and the undisputed governor of the team is increasingly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby