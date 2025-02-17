Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Media Insider: NZ Rugby chief financial officer Jo Perez resigns, latest in a string of leadership departures

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The resignation of NZ Rugby's chief financial officer comes at a critical time for the organisation as it negotiates future All Blacks TV rugby rights and as it is embroiled in a legal fight with a major sponsor. Photo / Getty Images.

The resignation of NZ Rugby's chief financial officer comes at a critical time for the organisation as it negotiates future All Blacks TV rugby rights and as it is embroiled in a legal fight with a major sponsor. Photo / Getty Images.

New Zealand Rugby’s highly experienced chief financial officer has resigned - the latest in a string of senior leaders to depart the organisation in the past 12 months.

But NZ Rugby says Jo Perez’s resignation - announced to NZR staff on Monday afternoon - is unrelated to other departures and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby