Joe Schmidt worked as assistant coach with the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The arrival of Joe Schmidt into the musical-chair role of Wallabies coach is a good thing for rugby on this side of the Tasman Sea, and the people running the game on these shores should embrace the smart vigour he can bring to the rivalry by getting the Bledisloe Cup onto our biggest stage.

The All Blacks itinerary for 2024 is not yet finalised, and it would be fantastic for fans to see their team tested by Schmidt’s Wallabies at our nation’s biggest ground: let’s get Schmidt’s Wallabies to Eden Park.

It’s easy to imagine Schmidt’s move to the green and gold being connected to his decision not to be part of Scott Robertson’s All Blacks set-up. The clever pair might get along like old buddies, but for those of us looking on from the outside, it has the scent of a tasty rivalry.

Schmidt played a vital hand in the All Blacks’ stunning improvement — from the lows of a 2022 home series defeat to Ireland to near-miss losers in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

He’s now signed on for a tougher challenge, stepping into the position vacated by Eddie Jones, where he will be at the helm when the Wallabies host the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

The New Zealander coached Ireland from 2013 to 2019. Schmidt’s Ireland — once headless chooks of the European game — won more than 72 per cent of their matches.

He was in charge of Ireland when they first toppled the All Blacks, in Chicago in 2016.

Schmidt might find the playing stock at his disposal less talented than those he worked with in Ireland and with the All Blacks. But his ability to quickly turn around those sides bodes well for the Wallabies.

Rugby in New Zealand needs the game to be strong in Australia, where rival oval-ball codes hoard talent, audience and revenue. We need the intrigue and heartbreak only a serious sporting challenge can bring.

New Zealand rugby has long carried the Australian game. In the 1970s, the All Blacks began playing annual fixtures against the Wallabies, partly to raise the profile of the sport against the threats of rival codes. In recent years, the Bledisloe has lost much of its lustre; the All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003.

The last great Wallabies side held the Bledisloe from 1998 to 2002 — a period that coincided with Robertson’s playing career.

If Schmidt can work his magic, Robertson could feel familiar Bledisloe pain. The fans, too, would hurt. But the sport would be richer for it.

Winston Aldworth is NZME’s head of sport and has been a journalist since 1999.