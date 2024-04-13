The Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific action.

Hurricanes team to face Chiefs

The Hurricanes have opted for a 5-2 split on the bench of their match with the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday, with just halfback Richard Judd and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen providing cover for the backs.

It’s a sign that coach Clark Laidlaw is expecting a physical encounter as his side looks to remain unbeaten in the competition, with both Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders named to provide cover in the loose forwards.

With Cam Roigard injured, T.J. Perenara will start the match at halfback, which is the only change to a settled starting XV for Laidlaw’s side.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Devan Flanders

22. Richard Judd

23. Peter Umaga-Jensen

Chiefs team to face Hurricanes

After an impressive shift in his first career start, Wallace Sititi has again been named to start at No 8 for the Chiefs meeting with the Hurricanes.

That sees Luke Jacobson return to the starting side at openside flanker as Kaylum Boshier remains on the bench.

Aidan Ross rejoins the front row, with Ollie Norris moving to the bench, while the locks continue to rotate with Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i in the engine room.

At the back, Shaun Stevenson’s return sees Etene Nanai-Seturo move back out to the wing, Anton Lienert-Brown starts at second five-eighths with Rameka Poihipi on the bench, and Cortez Ratima returns to the No 9 jersey. Xavier Roe will provide the backup minutes at halfback.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i (50th Super Rugby game)

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi