Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes.

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

Ethan de Groot returns for the Highlanders for their match against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday, however the side will be without centre Tanielu Tele’a due to suspension.

Tele’a was handed a three-week suspension after he was red-carded for a high shot in last weekend’s contest against the Chiefs. Jonah Lowe gets the start in the No 13 jersey in his place.

The only other change in Clarke Dermody’s settled squad is Max Hicks starting at lock in place of Pari Pari Parkinson. On the bench, Rohan Wingham comes in to provide back-up minutes at prop, while Josh Timu has replaced Connor Garden-Bachop as cover for the backline.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Max Hicks

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (c)

8. Tom Sanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Jonah Lowe

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Rohan Wingham

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Josh Timu

Hurricanes team to face the Highlanders

Tyrel Lomax will play his 100th Super Rugby match when he runs out for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night. Lomax is the only one of last week’s starting front row to retain his place for the Highlanders’ clash, with Xavier Numia and Asafo Aumua returning to the XV.

Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns to the starting line-up alongside Caleb Delany at lock, with Peter Lakai back at openside and Brayden Iose at No 8.

There are plenty of changes in the backline, with Cam Roigard returning at halfback, Brett Cameron at first five-eighths, Billy Proctor at centre, Kini Naholo on the left wing, Josh Moorby on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. TJ Perenara

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Ngane Punivai