Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes.
Highlanders team to face Hurricanes
Ethan de Groot returns for the Highlanders for their match against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday, however the side will be without centre Tanielu Tele’a due to suspension.
Tele’a was handed a three-week suspension after he was red-carded for a high shot in last weekend’s contest against the Chiefs. Jonah Lowe gets the start in the No 13 jersey in his place.
The only other change in Clarke Dermody’s settled squad is Max Hicks starting at lock in place of Pari Pari Parkinson. On the bench, Rohan Wingham comes in to provide back-up minutes at prop, while Josh Timu has replaced Connor Garden-Bachop as cover for the backline.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Fabian Holland
5. Max Hicks
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (c)
8. Tom Sanders
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Jonah Lowe
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Rohan Wingham
19. Oliver Haig
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Josh Timu
Hurricanes team to face the Highlanders
Tyrel Lomax will play his 100th Super Rugby match when he runs out for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night. Lomax is the only one of last week’s starting front row to retain his place for the Highlanders’ clash, with Xavier Numia and Asafo Aumua returning to the XV.
Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns to the starting line-up alongside Caleb Delany at lock, with Peter Lakai back at openside and Brayden Iose at No 8.
There are plenty of changes in the backline, with Cam Roigard returning at halfback, Brett Cameron at first five-eighths, Billy Proctor at centre, Kini Naholo on the left wing, Josh Moorby on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. TJ Perenara
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Ngane Punivai