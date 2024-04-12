The Crusaders head to Sydney to take on the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific action.
Crusaders team to face Waratahs
The Crusaders welcome back some reinforcements following the bye week, with Ethan Blackadder and Brodie McAlister both set to play a role in Friday night’s clash against the Waratahs.
Blackadder will start at blindside flanker, while McAlister has been named as George Bell’s deputy on the bench at hooker. Noah Hotham also retains the starting halfback role after an impressive display against the Chiefs a fortnight ago.
The only other change to the side sees Christian Lio-Willie named on the bench.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Tom Christie (c)
8. Cullen Grace
9. Noah Hotham
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Johnny McNicholl
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Brodie McAlister
17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin
18. Owen Franks
19. Dominic Gardiner
20. Christian Lio-Willie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Rivez Reihana
23. Macca Springer