The Crusaders head to Sydney to take on the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific action.

Crusaders team to face Waratahs

The Crusaders welcome back some reinforcements following the bye week, with Ethan Blackadder and Brodie McAlister both set to play a role in Friday night’s clash against the Waratahs.

Blackadder will start at blindside flanker, while McAlister has been named as George Bell’s deputy on the bench at hooker. Noah Hotham also retains the starting halfback role after an impressive display against the Chiefs a fortnight ago.

The only other change to the side sees Christian Lio-Willie named on the bench.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie (c)

8. Cullen Grace

9. Noah Hotham

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Johnny McNicholl

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin

18. Owen Franks

19. Dominic Gardiner

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer