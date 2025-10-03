He noted the return of Will Skelton and Rob Valetini to the Wallabies pack.
“There’s gonna be a physical battle – they’ve got a few big boys that are coming back.
“They’re really good at holding, retaining the ball. At the breakdown, they’re pretty effective at cleaning out bodies and making sure they put people on the deck to create that quick ball – that’s a Joe Schmidt thing for sure.
Taylor acknowledged the All Blacks’ inconsistent run of results in the Rugby Championship this season. Scott Robertson’s men have slumped to defeat against Argentina and the Springboks after competently beating both sides the week before.
“The way we’ve played the second test this year hasn’t been great. So for us, it’s a chance to right those wrongs.“
He said small margins made the difference at the top of international rugby.
“Test footy is different. If you win the first week and then say you’re mentally not there – maybe even if it’s only between 2% and 5%, that’s a big difference in test footy.
“And if the other team is up that 5%, then, you know, you’ve got a disparity straight away – and that’s all it takes for a couple of opportunities when you’re out there.
“We have to make sure we front up mentally, knowing that it’s going to be a physical game.”
He said he was proud of the way the All Blacks finished in the opening match against the Wallabies. The hosts had been 20-3 ahead after half an hour before Joe Schmidt’s men fought back.
“The way we’ve been going, we haven’t finished that strong, but we managed to score a try and put it out of contention.”