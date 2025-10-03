All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor: "We have to make sure we front up mentally". Photo / NZ Herald

Codie Taylor says All Blacks must lift defence for Wallabies test in Perth

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor says combating the Wallabies at the breakdown will be a key to victory in Saturday’s Perth test match.

“We are definitely well aware of the challenge that’s ahead with Australia and a few new faces in our squad. So, we really know we have to step it up over here.”

Taylor said a review of last week’s Eden Park match revealed there was work to be done on defence.

“We created a lot of opportunities, but also just a bit of stuff on our defence around how well Australia created momentum when they had the ball and especially when they got in our 22.

“They showed when they get momentum, they’re hard to stop.”