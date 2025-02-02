Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.
WINNER: Ireland’s Kiwi connection
Where would the mighty Irish rugby side be without its New Zealanders? Or to put it another way, where would the All Blacks be if they had spotted and developed Jamison Gibson-Park, James Loweand Bundee Aki?
He nearly died at birth. Delivered by caesarean, he was on life support for the first five days after suffering respiratory distress caused by a chemical deficiency.
In 2009, Sam’s mother Jess – a top long distance runner and national cross country representative – was also incredibly honest when she told me about her postnatal depression for a New Zealand Herald story.
She said the condition could be particularly bad for a new-mum athlete who could not do her usual running, because of the chemical imbalance in the body.
“I didn’t want Sam, I wanted to give him away to start with. A lot of mothers go through the same thing,” she said.
“You feel like a failure, that you are a failure because you can’t even care for your own child.
“When I opened up to other people ... I got the medication and counselling. I love my little Sam so much.”
It made watching Sam and his dad line up in the Potts 3000m race on Sunday feel all that more special.
WINNER: This quote (more about Sam Ruthe)
TV commentator and top athlete Holly Manning reckoned “my jaw is on the floor” when 15-year-old Sam Ruthe stormed to the senior 3000m victory. Love it.
Athletics meetings are great to watch. The shoestring coverage on Sky did an enthusiastic, top job.
They were typical Wood goals, a header from about a metre out, a tap-in and a penalty in the 7-0 rout. He’s a man with a knack.
WINNER: Football
And what more can you say about Auckland FC, who scored yet another crucial late goal to beat Macarthur FC. The buzz at Mt Smart Stadium (via TV in my case) is tremendous.
LOSER: Our Olympic obsession
There was some excitement around Dame Lisa Carrington’s suggestion that her magnificent canoeing career will live on to the next Olympics, when she will be 39.
What bugs me about Carrington is the way she hides out of sight for so long.
The announcement was made via a social media post.
Yes, Olympians give to the country. But they are doing it on our money.
And it’s so boring.
The great Olympians of the past (showing my age) were entwined in national life. They were fascinating people. They fought with officialdom, each other, the opposition. We revelled in their triumphs and failures along the way.
Those were the days. Truly.
WINNERS/LOSERS: The Afghan women’s cricket team
The players fled for their lives when the brutal Taliban – which outlaws women’s sport – regained control in 2021.
Last week, they played their first match for their country, an exhibition game in Melbourne.
Australian sports lawyer Dr Catherine Ordway led a high-powered team that helped 130 people escape.
Yet international bosses won’t formally recognise them.
“The ICC has shown a distinct lack of leadership,” Ordway said.
“There are Afghan women all around the world, young girls that are desperate to play cricket.”
Opening batter Sofia Yosofzai told ABC News: “We want a chance to show the world that we exist.”
WINNER: Rugby’s Fantasy Rugby ... but do they know that?
Typical rugby ... the sport has been stuffing about with its new fantasy competition, which is being introduced long after other sports realised the potential.
The scheduled January launch date has come and gone. Super Rugby Pacific was still unable to confirm a new date when quizzed by NZME.
But CEO Jack Mesley reckoned the product was “looking unreal”.
Hopefully so.
Fantasy rugby could be the saviour of a game that must reconnect with modern fans.
There should have been a longer lead-in to build interest, but better late – even very late – than never.