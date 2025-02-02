Sam Ruthe celebrates winning the men's 3000m. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Tauranga teenager Sam Ruthe has produced another extraordinary run to become the youngest man to win a national senior track and field title.

In a performance that emphasises his enormous potential, the 15-year-old won the men’s 3000m at the Potts Classic meet in Hastings, powering home over the final lap to finish nearly 10m clear of his vastly more experienced rivals.

His time of 7min 56.18sec was comfortably a personal best and was world best for his age group.

Christchurch athletes David Lee and William Little were second and third respectively in the race - which doubled as the national championship event - with all the athletes having benefited from Ruthe’s father Ben setting the pace in the opening laps.