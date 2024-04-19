You might have ten fingers, but there’s only one rugby! When Blues Prop Marcel Renata was told he needed to lose a digit to keep playing, the choice was obvious. Video / Kea Kids News

Super Rugby is increasingly a young man’s game. Just don’t tell Bryce ‘Uncle’ Heem. At 35 years young, Heem continues to fly the flag for the dwindling mature brigade.

Four years ago Heem arrived home from French club Toulon amid the Covid climate uncertain of his rugby future.

Then Blues coach Leon MacDonald threw him a lifeline – and he’s been the under-the-radar Mr Consistent since.

“I was very fortunate that this came up when I came back because I was pretty much gearing up to find a job and go back to the 9 to 5,” Heem said this week, as he prepares to return to the midfield following concussion as the Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park on Saturday night. “Four years on I’m still going so it’s pretty special.

“It’s gone quick but I’ve loved it, particularly after going overseas. I probably left Super Rugby a bit early. I enjoyed my time abroad but to get the opportunity to come back home has been awesome; being back around family, having them and my kids come to games, it’s been special.”

Typically understated, Heem’s impact for the Blues earned him selection in the All Blacks XV at the backend of 2022. While his age profile is unlikely to land on Scott Robertson’s radar, Heem’s heady experience and size is proving the perfect foil inside Rieko Ioane at the Blues.

Bryce Heem in action during the Super Rugby Pacific Round 2 match against the Highlanders in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

In Heem’s last appearance, in the Blues’ dominant victory against Moana Pasifika, he produced a destructive man-of-the-match performance that featured tackle busts, offloads and a try to suggest there are plenty more highlights to come.

Behind the scenes, Heem is replicating those on-field feats with compelling numbers in the gym under new Welsh strength and conditioning coach Mark Bennett.

In the midfield bracket Heem sits in the top 14 per cent in world rugby for upper and lower body strength – and the top 35 per cent in the Bronco fitness test and max speed. Given his sizable frame weighs 108kg, those all-round assets are impressive.

“With a new trainer, new programme, something different seems to be working. I don’t know when the end is so I’ve got to make the most of every day because when it’s all done and dusted here then it’s to the office or whatever is next and I’ll miss it.”

Heem isn’t keen on adopting koro status but his team-mates don’t let him forget his well-travelled wisdom.

“It’s not Kaumātua or anything like that. I am the oldest, but I prefer Uncle it’s a bit more... gentle.

“The young boys keep me young because if you’re off someone can take your spot just like that. I’m not the only old dog out there. I connect well with any other old fellas out there in the over-30s club. Johnny McNicholl just came back and he’s proving it as well by playing some good rugby. It’s good to see we can still come back and perform with all the young boys.”

Prior to joining the Blues, when he featured for the Chiefs, Worcester and Toulon, Heem largely made his name on the edge. These days the Commonwealth Games sevens silver medalist has found a happy home much closer to the action at second five-eighth where he offers a punchy go-forward presence.

“I love the physicality of it. It’s a good challenge as well, learning something new, as I’ve been on the wing for most of my career. To change it up and test myself skill-wise it’s been refreshing. I’m loving playing in the midfield. Hopefully, I can keep going at least one more year.”

Other than three stitches in his finger from a stray sprig at training, and general fatigue from chasing three kids under five, Heem appears well-placed to push beyond this season.

“I’ll see how I get through this year. There’s still a lot of rugby to play. If an opportunity comes up to go again I’ve got to make the most of it while I can.

“The body feels good day to day. Games I get through fine it’s more the aftermath. Recovery for me is crucial. I get a lot of active recovery with my kids so maybe that keeps me young while aging me at the same time.”

On the field and in the gym, the evergreen Heem continues to prove age is merely a number.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.