Maro Itoje will captain the British and Irish Lions for the first time in their Australia tour warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin on Saturday.

The Saracens second row leads a starting side in the non-cap international that features fellow England international Marcus Smith at fullback with the Red Rose pair of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith the halfbacks.

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong will have the chance to prove his fitness after struggling with a calf injury that ruled him out of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship final victory over the Bulls.

Furlong is included on a bench that also features Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher.

“Congratulations to Maro Itoje before leading out the Lions for the first time. It’s a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience,” said head coach Andy Farrell.