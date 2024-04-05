The Blues host the Force at Eden Park in their round-seven Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Blues team to face Western Force

The Blues have been hit hard by injuries this week, with Finlay Christie (groin), Stephen Perofeta (shoulder), Bryce Heem (concussion), Patrick Tuipulotu (concussion) and Mark Tele’a (ribs) all joining the casualty ward. A total of 10 players were unavailable for section for Vern Cotter’s side.

That sees plenty of changes in the starting line-up for Friday night’s clash against the Western Force at Eden Park, with Taufa Funaki and Harry Plummer wearing 9 and 10 respectively, lock Josh Beehre returning to the starting line-up, Corey Evans move moving from fullback to second five-eighths, A.J. Lam returning on the right wing, and Cole Forbes getting the start at fullback.

Ricky Riccitelli also returns to the starting line-up, rotating with Soane Vikena at hooker, with Angus Ta’avao joining the front row and Marcel Renata moving back to the bench. Akira Ioane and Dalton Papali’i also return to the starting side in the loose forwards.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Josh Beehre

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Corey Evans

13. Rieko Ioane

14. A.J. Lam

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Anton Segner

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Lucas Cashmore (debut)

23. Caleb Tangitau