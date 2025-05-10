Advertisement
Women’s rugby needs star power to thrive, says Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Stars like (from left) Irene van Dyk, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Sophie Devine, Michael Jordan, and Christian Cullen draw the fans. Photos / NZME; Getty Images; Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Players like Jonah Lomu and Michael Jordan became icons, boosting visibility and revenue for their sports.
  • New Zealand Rugby’s three-player promotion rule limits individual star power, but personal promotions offer growth opportunities.
  • Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s return highlights the potential of leveraging individual brands to enhance women’s rugby.

Think about the sport you love – now tell me the player who helped you fall for it? For me, with rugby, it was Christian Cullen. For cricket, it was Sophie Devine, and for the netball I watched alongside my Mum, it was Irene van Dyk.

