“Talking to the young girls, they’re moving cities, they’re doing whatever it takes to crack this team, so it’s just [a] different feel this year. It’s awesome,” Tui said.
Black Ferns star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has received the nod ahead of Tui just over a week after coming out of international retirement.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Super Rugby Aupiki standout Braxton Sorensen-McGee is in line to make her Black Ferns debut, being picked ahead of Holmes.
Chiefs Manawa prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 20, and hooker Vici-Rose Green, 23, have also been named in the squad for the first time.
“Our squad selections are based on consistency in Aupiki, experience and our two days in camp. The Pacific Four Series is a chance for us to reward those players with an opportunity to represent our country. We are looking forward to seeing our wāhine play Test matches against quality opposition,” Bunting said.
“It’s not just about the squad of 33, this is about building a solid group of 40 plus who will be clear on how we want to be, and play come World Cup selection time.”
Among the 33-strong are also Sevens stars Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano, Dhys Faleafaga and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane. Meanwhile Kelly Brazier has been named as travelling reserve.
Miller, Waaka and Pouri-Lane will join the squad in Christchurch ahead of the Black Ferns’ match against Canada on May 17 due to their LA Sevens tournament commitments.
The squad will travel to Newcastle on Saturday and begin preparations for their first test of the year against Australia on May 10.
The Black Ferns squad for the Pacific Four Series is (Age, Super club, Province, Test caps):
Loosehead props
Chryss Viliko (24, Blues, Auckland, 10)
Kate Henwood (36, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 8)
Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (27, Blues, Waikato, 4)
Hookers
Georgia Ponsonby (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 27)
Atlanta Lolohea (22, Blues, Canterbury, 5)
Vici-Rose Green (23, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, uncapped)
Tighthead Props
Tanya Kalounivale (26, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 18)
Amy Rule (24, Matatū, Canterbury, 27)
Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (20, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, uncapped)
Locks
Maiakawanakaulani Roos (23, Blues, Auckland, 29)
Alana Bremner (28, Matatū, Canterbury, 25)
Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (22, Blues, Auckland, 5)
Dhys Faleafaga (24, Black Ferns Sevens, 2)
Loose Forwards
Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (23, Blues, Auckland, 26)
Layla Sae (24, Hurricanes Poua, Manawatū, 11)
Kaipo Olsen-Baker (22, Matatū, Manawatū, 9)
Kennedy Tukuafu (28, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 27)
Jorja Miller (21, Black Ferns Sevens, uncapped)
Halfbacks
Maia Joseph (23, Matatū, Otago, 8)
Iritana Hohaia (25, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 14)
Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (24, Black Ferns Sevens, uncapped)
First fives
Ruahei Demant (30, Blues, Auckland, 41)
Hannah King (21, Matatū, Canterbury, 7)
Midfield
Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (21, Blues, Auckland, 21)
Theresa Setefano (30, Black Ferns Sevens, 18)
Amy du Plessis (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 19)
Stacey Waaka (29, Black Ferns Sevens, 25)
Outside backs
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (33, Blues, 24)
Katelyn Vahaakolo (25, Blues, Auckland, 14)
Ayesha Leti-I’iga (26, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 24)
Mererangi Paul (26, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 12)
Braxton Sorensen-McGee (18, Blues, Auckland, uncapped)
*Travelling reserve to Newcastle
Kelly Brazier (35, Black Ferns Sevens, Chiefs Manawa, 42)
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.