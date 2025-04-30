Advertisement
Black Ferns: Ruby Tui left out of Pacific Four Series squad

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ruby Tui has been left out of the first Black Ferns squad of the year. Photo / Photosport

Powerhouse Ruby Tui has been left out of the Black Ferns’ first squad of the year ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August.

A 33-strong squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series was named this morning, with Tui and other experienced Black Ferns Renee Holmes and Chelsea Bremner all surprise omissions.

“It’s a tight race leading up to our World Cup campaign and we know we’ve had to make tough calls at this point,” selector Allan Bunting said.

“I’ve been very impressed by the response and attitude from our players to still serve the team. Our whole group is important on this journey, there is still a bit more water to go under the bridge before we name our World Cup squad.”

Tui, 33, earlier called the Black Ferns camp “furious” and “fast-paced” following an internal trial game in Wellington on Tuesday.

“Talking to the young girls, they’re moving cities, they’re doing whatever it takes to crack this team, so it’s just [a] different feel this year. It’s awesome,” Tui said.

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has received the nod ahead of Tui just over a week after coming out of international retirement.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Super Rugby Aupiki standout Braxton Sorensen-McGee is in line to make her Black Ferns debut, being picked ahead of Holmes.

Chiefs Manawa prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 20, and hooker Vici-Rose Green, 23, have also been named in the squad for the first time.

“Our squad selections are based on consistency in Aupiki, experience and our two days in camp. The Pacific Four Series is a chance for us to reward those players with an opportunity to represent our country. We are looking forward to seeing our wāhine play Test matches against quality opposition,” Bunting said.

“It’s not just about the squad of 33, this is about building a solid group of 40 plus who will be clear on how we want to be, and play come World Cup selection time.”

Among the 33-strong are also Sevens stars Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano, Dhys Faleafaga and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane. Meanwhile Kelly Brazier has been named as travelling reserve.

Miller, Waaka and Pouri-Lane will join the squad in Christchurch ahead of the Black Ferns’ match against Canada on May 17 due to their LA Sevens tournament commitments.

The squad will travel to Newcastle on Saturday and begin preparations for their first test of the year against Australia on May 10.

The Black Ferns squad for the Pacific Four Series is (Age, Super club, Province, Test caps):

Loosehead props

Chryss Viliko (24, Blues, Auckland, 10)

Kate Henwood (36, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 8)

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (27, Blues, Waikato, 4)

Hookers

Georgia Ponsonby (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 27)

Atlanta Lolohea (22, Blues, Canterbury, 5)

Vici-Rose Green (23, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, uncapped)

Tighthead Props

Tanya Kalounivale (26, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 18)

Amy Rule (24, Matatū, Canterbury, 27)

Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (20, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, uncapped)

Locks

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (23, Blues, Auckland, 29)

Alana Bremner (28, Matatū, Canterbury, 25)

Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (22, Blues, Auckland, 5)

Dhys Faleafaga (24, Black Ferns Sevens, 2)

Loose Forwards

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (23, Blues, Auckland, 26)

Layla Sae (24, Hurricanes Poua, Manawatū, 11)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (22, Matatū, Manawatū, 9)

Kennedy Tukuafu (28, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 27)

Jorja Miller (21, Black Ferns Sevens, uncapped)

Halfbacks

Maia Joseph (23, Matatū, Otago, 8)

Iritana Hohaia (25, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 14)

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (24, Black Ferns Sevens, uncapped)

First fives

Ruahei Demant (30, Blues, Auckland, 41)

Hannah King (21, Matatū, Canterbury, 7)

Midfield

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (21, Blues, Auckland, 21)

Theresa Setefano (30, Black Ferns Sevens, 18)

Amy du Plessis (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 19)

Stacey Waaka (29, Black Ferns Sevens, 25)

Outside backs

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (33, Blues, 24)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (25, Blues, Auckland, 14)

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (26, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 24)

Mererangi Paul (26, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 12)

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (18, Blues, Auckland, uncapped)

*Travelling reserve to Newcastle

Kelly Brazier (35, Black Ferns Sevens, Chiefs Manawa, 42)

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

