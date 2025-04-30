Ruby Tui has been left out of the first Black Ferns squad of the year. Photo / Photosport

Powerhouse Ruby Tui has been left out of the Black Ferns’ first squad of the year ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August.

A 33-strong squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series was named this morning, with Tui and other experienced Black Ferns Renee Holmes and Chelsea Bremner all surprise omissions.

“It’s a tight race leading up to our World Cup campaign and we know we’ve had to make tough calls at this point,” selector Allan Bunting said.

“I’ve been very impressed by the response and attitude from our players to still serve the team. Our whole group is important on this journey, there is still a bit more water to go under the bridge before we name our World Cup squad.”

Tui, 33, earlier called the Black Ferns camp “furious” and “fast-paced” following an internal trial game in Wellington on Tuesday.