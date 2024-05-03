Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Auckland stadiums: Downtown option still on the table with two-horse race predicted for 2024

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Auckland downtown stadium plans revealed. Video / Te Tōangaroa

A downtown stadium for Auckland remained on the cards as the decision-making process moved a step closer this week.

Despite recent speculation that Eden Park will be anointed as the preferred alternative, the Herald understands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby